The full-length 'Flux' is due to arrive next month.

Published: 7:53 pm, August 25, 2021

Poppy has shared a new taster of her forthcoming album.

Titled 'So Mean', the track is the third to preview the full-length 'Flux', which is set to arrive on 24th September via Sumerian Records.

Produced by Justin Medal-Johnsen, it follows up on the record's title track, and the previously released 'Her'.

It comes alongside a self-directed video, which you can check out below.