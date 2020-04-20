Poppy has announced the rescheduled European leg of her 'I Disagree' tour.
The decision to move it a few weeks back followed local responses to the coronavirus outbreak.
She explained at the time: "Due to several local governments in Europe shutting down live engagements, I am being forced to postpone the UK and EU leg of my I DISAGREE tour.”
The dates will now kick off on 19th November in Madrid, arriving in the UK on 7th December. Check out the poster below for all the information.
I Disagree UK / EU tour on sale now. *all previous tickets honored* https://t.co/3z2NC5zxeB pic.twitter.com/ncGPDeFu9K— Poppy (@poppy) April 20, 2020
