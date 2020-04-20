On tour

The dates will now kick off on 19th November in Madrid.

Published: 1:31 pm, April 20, 2020

Poppy has announced the rescheduled European leg of her 'I Disagree' tour.

The decision to move it a few weeks back followed local responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

She explained at the time: "Due to several local governments in Europe shutting down live engagements, I am being forced to postpone the UK and EU leg of my I DISAGREE tour.”

The dates will now kick off on 19th November in Madrid, arriving in the UK on 7th December. Check out the poster below for all the information.