Poppy has launched a new footwear collection, Poppy’s Little Secret

She's designed two shoes.

Published: 11:58 am, May 06, 2021

Poppy has launched a new footwear collection.

For the collaboration with Koi Footwear, she's designed two shoes with Koi for the collection titled Poppy’s Little Secret.

A press release explains: "Inspired by Poppy’s genre blurring music and her avant-garde pop-electro-kawaii-metal persona, the two styles are juxtaposed using calming pastels and daring spikes. Attached to each shoe is a co-branded one of a kind, holographic locket designed to be kept as a keepsake of the partnership, or to be worn with the shoes."

Koi Footwear’s CEO Uzair Ahmad comments: "Am I dreaming? Working with Poppy? No, this is reality and is something I have to remind myself often. Creatively, she is the best out there at what she does, so having this opportunity to co-design this collection with her is nothing short of a dream come true."

The full Koi Footwear x Poppy collection will be live on koifootwear.com from 8PM BST on 6th May.