Poppy has surprise-released a new EP, 'EAT - NXT SOUNDTRACK'

Published: 10:40 am, June 09, 2021
Poppy has surprise-released a new EP, 'EAT - NXT SOUNDTRACK'.

Out now in partnership with WWE and Sumerian Records, the five-track release follows on from a number of performances on WWE NXT over the past year.

"Not since Cyndi Lauper and the birth of Wrestlemania have we seen an iconic female rock star and pro wrestling collide in such a culturally fascinating way," says Ash Avildsen, Sumerian Founder/CEO.

"This is a historical moment for Sumerian, an inspiring story for the new generation of WWE fans and a glimpse into the future of what’s to come from the brilliant mind and vision of Poppy."

Give it a listen below.

