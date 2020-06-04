Subscribe to Upset
Poppy has released a cover of t.A.T.u’s ‘All The Things She Said’ to celebrate Pride

"While we are still fighting for equality in the lgbtq+ community, we still have a long way to go."
Published: 10:09 pm, June 04, 2020
Poppy has released a cover of t.A.T.u’s ‘All The Things She Said’ to celebrate Pride.

“This cover song was delivered to my label over two weeks ago," she explains, "with the purpose of being released in time for Pride Month. Unfortunately, in the time elapsed since then, we’ve been faced with a tragedy that calls for our much needed attention.

"While we are still fighting for equality in the lgbtq+ community, we still have a long way to go, and there still remains an absurd amount of injustice for minorities in America. I cannot adequately express my distain for how our government, and above all, our president is reacting to what’s happening in America right now.

"I encourage you to educate yourself, go out and protest, donate, and raise your voice to speak out against this injustice. I’ll also be sharing a few links to donate to if you have the means to do so. I stand with you in love ❤️ -Moriah”

Poppy released her debut album 'I Disagree' back in January; give ‘All The Things She Said’ a listen below.

