She's been teasing new material for a while.

Published: 2:58 pm, May 26, 2021

Poppy has covered Jack Off Jill's 90s hit 'Fear of Dying'.

The song follows on from as-yet-unreleased new 'un 'EAT', which she pulled out during her GRAMMY live performance, and 'Say Cheese', which she aired on WWE NXT.

Poppy's also not long put on her own global livestream event, The Last Disagreement, which marked the end of her 'I Disagree' era.

Check out 'Fear of Dying', and keep an eye out for more to come...