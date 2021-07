Coming soon

It's set for release in September.

Published: 12:37 pm, July 30, 2021

Poppy has announced her new album 'Flux'.

Produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen and set for release on 24th September via Sumerian Records, the news is accompanied by a video for the title-track.

A press release describes the release as "another artistic leap", "featuring a stream-lined songwriting approach that puts her indelible earworm melodies at the foreground of a kaleidoscopic mosaic of overdriven guitars."

Check out 'Flux' below.