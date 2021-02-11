Watch

The band have a new album coming later this year.

Published: 1:28 pm, February 11, 2021

Pop Evil have debuted a new video for 'Breathe Again'.

It's the first clip from their upcoming sixth album 'Versatile', out later this year via Entertainment One (eOne), and follows on from recent singles 'Let The Chaos Reign,' and 'Work'.

Speaking about their new music, frontman and band founder Leigh Kakaty says: "We won’t bore people with the same song over and over. When you come to our live show, we feel like there should be an ebb and flow, peaks and valleys, that are similar to real life. Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. We like to take people on a journey when they listen to our music or come to see us live."

Check out the new video below.