Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Pop Evil have debuted a new video for 'Breathe Again'

The band have a new album coming later this year.
Published: 1:28 pm, February 11, 2021
Pop Evil have debuted a new video for 'Breathe Again'

Pop Evil have debuted a new video for 'Breathe Again'.

It's the first clip from their upcoming sixth album 'Versatile', out later this year via Entertainment One (eOne), and follows on from recent singles 'Let The Chaos Reign,' and 'Work'.

Speaking about their new music, frontman and band founder Leigh Kakaty says: "We won’t bore people with the same song over and over. When you come to our live show, we feel like there should be an ebb and flow, peaks and valleys, that are similar to real life. Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. We like to take people on a journey when they listen to our music or come to see us live."

Check out the new video below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Citizen are teasing their new album with latest single, 'Blue Sunday'
Another Michael have shared '﻿Row', from their upcoming debut album
Sadness & Complete Disappointment have shared their dark new single, 'Survivor’s Guilt'
Our Hollow, Our Home have announced their new album, 'Burn In The Flood'
Architects: "This endless conquering the planet for profit will only last so long"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing