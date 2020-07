Watch

'SPF' was recorded during their album sessions.

Published: 9:46 pm, July 28, 2020

Plague Vendor have dropped a new video for 'Night Sweats'.

It's a track from their latest release 'By Night'. The record - produced by John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, St. Vincent) - arrived last June via Epitaph Records

The band have also shared b-side 'SPF', a beach-inspired previously-unreleased song from the 'By Night' sessions. “It’s our second home in summer and we’ve been going to the same exact spot long before we were even a band,” says vocalist Brandon Blaine.

Check 'em out below.