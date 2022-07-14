Subscribe to Upset
Pinkshift have announced their debut album 'Love Me Forever'

The full-length is coming this October.
Published: 11:39 am, July 14, 2022 Photos: Leigh Ann Rodgers.
Pinkshift have announced their debut album 'Love Me Forever'.

Produced by Will Yip, the record is set for release on 21st October via Hopeless Records and is preceded by new single 'i'm not crying, you’re crying'.

"‘crying’ is the one song on the record that I didn’t start with a particular direction, just raw and unfiltered emotion," explains vocalist Ashrita Kumar. "As the first song on Love Me Forever, it kicks the record off with a panicked denial - an immediately attacking response to the question of “are you okay?” untrusting and doubtful of the intent and sincerity of that question."

Check out the single below; the full tracklisting reads:

1. i'm not crying you're crying
2. nothing (in my head)
3. GET OUT
4. cherry (we're all gonna die)
5. the kids aren't alright
6. Trust Fall
7. in a breath
8. Cinderella
9. BURN THE WITCH
10. Love Me Forever
11. let me drown
12. Dreamer

