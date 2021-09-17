Subscribe to Upset
Pillow Queens have signed to Royal Mountain Records, and shared new single 'Rats'

Catch them on tour this November.
Published: 4:48 pm, September 17, 2021
Pillow Queens have shared their new single 'Rats'.

The release marks their signing to Royal Mountain Records, and arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour that'll see them head off around the UK from 2nd November.

"Filming the video for ‘Rats’ was catharsis at its best," guitarist Pamela Connolly says. "After 18 months of no gigs and being inside, we finally got a chance to gather in a venue and simulate a real life gig with some of our closest friends. The chant section towards the end of the song is usually a highlight of our live set and we had really missed that energy so having a chance to recreate that was really special."

Check it out below.

