Pillow Queens have dropped their Sisyphus-inspired new single, 'No Good Woman'

Listen

The band's new album is coming in a few weeks.

Published: 4:52 pm, March 10, 2022

Pillow Queens have dropped their new single 'No Good Woman'.

It's the latest teaser from their upcoming album 'Leave The Light On', out 1st April via Royal Mountain Records, and arrives ahead of their upcoming UK headline tour in May.

"This song is one which is very narrative based, though not in a linear way. It’s written more from the perspective of someone looking upon the scenarios of those around them," explains singer Pam Connolly. "It tries to convey a perpetual hopelessness of debt and striving for an ideal that can never be achieved. It’s pretty much a song about Sisyphus."

Check it out below.