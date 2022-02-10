Pillow Queens have shared new album teaser 'Hearts & Minds'

Watch

The band's new album is coming in April, followed by a UK tour.

Published: 2:49 pm, February 10, 2022

Pillow Queens have dropped their new single 'Hearts & Minds'.

It's the latest teaser from their upcoming album 'Leave The Light On', out 1st April via Royal Mountain Records, and arrives ahead of their upcoming UK headline tour in May.

"'Hearts & Minds' is about experiencing the feeling of being a teenager again," explains singer/guitarist Pamela Connolly. "The insecurities about body image and ability when it comes to being a musician that’s seeing themselves recorded and pictured, as well as commented on. It deals with the idea of imposter syndrome when it comes to an industry that favours the male form and the insecurity of not being able to be effortless with your movements."

Check it out below.