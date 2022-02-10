Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Pillow Queens have shared new album teaser 'Hearts & Minds'

The band's new album is coming in April, followed by a UK tour.
Published: 2:49 pm, February 10, 2022
Pillow Queens have shared new album teaser 'Hearts & Minds'

Pillow Queens have dropped their new single 'Hearts & Minds'.

It's the latest teaser from their upcoming album 'Leave The Light On', out 1st April via Royal Mountain Records, and arrives ahead of their upcoming UK headline tour in May.

"'Hearts & Minds' is about experiencing the feeling of being a teenager again," explains singer/guitarist Pamela Connolly. "The insecurities about body image and ability when it comes to being a musician that’s seeing themselves recorded and pictured, as well as commented on. It deals with the idea of imposter syndrome when it comes to an industry that favours the male form and the insecurity of not being able to be effortless with your movements."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Sick Joy have teamed up with Jamie Lenman for their new single, 'Belly Aching Beast'
Cancer Bats have a new album coming in April
Slowly Slowly have dropped their new single, 'Nothing On'
Daine has announced her debut mixtape, 'Quantum Jumping'
As It Is: "This is a record to reintroduce ourselves"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing