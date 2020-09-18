Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms and more.
Order a copy
September 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Pillow Queens are heading out on a UK tour next spring

They've dropped a new video for 'Liffey' too.
Published: 3:03 pm, September 18, 2020 Photos: Faolán Carey.
Pillow Queens are heading out on a UK tour next spring

Pillow Queens are heading out on a UK tour next spring.

The band - who release their debut album 'In Waiting' next week (25th September) via Pillow Queens Records - will hit the road from 19th February in Liverpool, with further dates in March, April and May.

The full details are:

FEBRUARY
19 Mike The Pies, Listowel
16 Button Factory, Dublin

MARCH
04 Set Theatre, Kilkenny
05 Roisin Dubh, Galway
06 Dolands, Limerick
11 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
12 Spirit Store, Dundalk
13 Sandinos, Derry

APRIL
25 Stereo, Glasgow
26 Yes, Manchester
28 The Lexington, London
29 Green Door Store, Brighton

MAY
​04 Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham
06 Crofters Rights, Bristol

Check out their new video for 'Liffey' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Brutus have released a video for 'All Along (Live In Ghent)', from their new live album
PUP are back with a very 2020 new EP, 'This Place Sucks Ass'
nothing,nowhere. tries to heal with his new single, 'pretend'
Upset's September cover stars, Deftones have released a new video
Dream Nails have released a new video for their brilliant anti-violence single, 'Kiss My Fist'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing