They've dropped a new video for 'Liffey' too.

Published: 3:03 pm, September 18, 2020 Photos: Faolán Carey.

Pillow Queens are heading out on a UK tour next spring.

The band - who release their debut album 'In Waiting' next week (25th September) via Pillow Queens Records - will hit the road from 19th February in Liverpool, with further dates in March, April and May.

The full details are:



FEBRUARY

19 Mike The Pies, Listowel

16 Button Factory, Dublin



MARCH

04 Set Theatre, Kilkenny

05 Roisin Dubh, Galway

06 Dolands, Limerick

11 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

12 Spirit Store, Dundalk

13 Sandinos, Derry



APRIL

25 Stereo, Glasgow

26 Yes, Manchester

28 The Lexington, London

29 Green Door Store, Brighton



MAY

​04 Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

06 Crofters Rights, Bristol

Check out their new video for 'Liffey' below.