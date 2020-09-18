Pillow Queens are heading out on a UK tour next spring.
The band - who release their debut album 'In Waiting' next week (25th September) via Pillow Queens Records - will hit the road from 19th February in Liverpool, with further dates in March, April and May.
The full details are:
FEBRUARY
19 Mike The Pies, Listowel
16 Button Factory, Dublin
MARCH
04 Set Theatre, Kilkenny
05 Roisin Dubh, Galway
06 Dolands, Limerick
11 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
12 Spirit Store, Dundalk
13 Sandinos, Derry
APRIL
25 Stereo, Glasgow
26 Yes, Manchester
28 The Lexington, London
29 Green Door Store, Brighton
MAY
04 Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham
06 Crofters Rights, Bristol
Check out their new video for 'Liffey' below.