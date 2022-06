Coming soon

Published: 11:13 am, June 09, 2022

Pianos Become The Teeth have announced a new album,

Their fifth studio album following on from 2018’s 'Wait For Love', 'Drift' will be released on 26th August via Epitaph Records. It's preceded by new single 'Genevieve', which sees frontman Kyle Durfey questioning his self-worth.

The full tracklisting reads:



Out of Sight

Genevieve

The Tricks

Easy

The Days

Mouth

Skiv

Hate Chase

Buckley

Pair