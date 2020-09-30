Subscribe to Upset
Phoebe Bridgers performed in a haunted theatre for The Late Show with Seth Meyers

Give it a watch.
Published: 10:21 pm, September 30, 2020
Phoebe Bridgers has virtually visited The Late Show with Seth Meyers for a live performance.

The pre-filmed clip sees her pull out 'I Know The End' at a haunted theatre in Covina, California with her full band of Odessa Jorgensen, Emily Retsas, Marshall Vore, Nick White and Harrison Whitford.

It's a cut from Phoebe's latest album 'Punisher', which follows debut, 'Stranger in The Alps' (2017), the boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus (2018), and Better Oblivion Community Center, a collaboration with Conor Oberst (2019).

Have a watch below.

