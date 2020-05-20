Subscribe to Upset
May 2020
Listen

Phoebe Bridgers is teasing her upcoming album with new single ‘I See You’

Her new record's only a few weeks away.
Published: 10:52 pm, May 20, 2020
Phoebe Bridgers has unveiled another track from her upcoming record.

‘I See You’ follows on from ‘Kyoto’ and ‘Garden Song’ as tastes of her upcoming new album ‘Punisher’, due for release on 19th June.

Phoebe says: “It’s about my breakup with my drummer. We dated for a few years, made music every day, and were extremely codependent. We became like family to each other, so our breakup was extremely tough. But if this tells you anything about our relationship, we wrote this song together, just like everything else.”

Give it a listen below.

