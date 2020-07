Watch

It's a track from her new album 'Punisher'.

Published: 10:25 pm, July 29, 2020

Phoebe Bridgers has released a new video for 'I Know The End'.

It's a track from her just-dropped new album 'Punisher', which follows her 2017 debut 'Stranger in The Alps', the boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, and Conor Oberst collab, Better Oblivion Community Center.



Directed by Alissa Torvinen, the clip includes a finalé shot at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - give it a watch below.