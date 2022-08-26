Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Hot Milk, Pale Waves, Pianos Become The Teeth and more.
Order a copy
September 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

phem has shared their new track 'Watery'

It was written at a time when phem was "feeling really hopeless about the magnitude of things".
Published: 4:11 pm, August 26, 2022
phem has shared their new track 'Watery'

phem has shared their new track 'Watery'.

The alt-popster penned the track about their mental health journey, as they explain.

“i couldn't have expected it would resonate so deeply with people… i guess it's the feelings of hopelessness & the simplicity in which i describe it. that might be more relatable than trying to be overly poetic about it.

“the night that ‘watery’ was conceived was not the same day it was recorded. these were words i wrote down when i was all alone in the middle of the night… feeling really hopeless about the magnitude of things i had to take care of. nobody had any answers or solutions for me. the feelings were so overwhelming that i couldn't cry. i kinda just laid there with watery eyes. a drop nvr even got to fall.. and that's an even darker feeling than actually being able to cry.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Pretty Reckless have announced a new collection of songs, 'Other Worlds'
Boy Destroy has shared his new single and video, 'Self Immolation'
Scene Queen and Set It Off have collaborated on new single 'Barbie & Ken'
Muse are celebrating the release of their new album with a video for 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween'
nothing,nowhere. has teamed up with Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen for new single 'M1SERY_SYNDROME'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing