It was written at a time when phem was "feeling really hopeless about the magnitude of things".

Published: 4:11 pm, August 26, 2022

phem has shared their new track 'Watery'.

The alt-popster penned the track about their mental health journey, as they explain.

“i couldn't have expected it would resonate so deeply with people… i guess it's the feelings of hopelessness & the simplicity in which i describe it. that might be more relatable than trying to be overly poetic about it.

“the night that ‘watery’ was conceived was not the same day it was recorded. these were words i wrote down when i was all alone in the middle of the night… feeling really hopeless about the magnitude of things i had to take care of. nobody had any answers or solutions for me. the feelings were so overwhelming that i couldn't cry. i kinda just laid there with watery eyes. a drop nvr even got to fall.. and that's an even darker feeling than actually being able to cry.”

