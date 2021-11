Listen

"The energy it brings to the live show is so fun."

Published: 3:16 pm, November 19, 2021

phem has dropped her new single, 'Silly Putty'.

The LA alt-popster has been performing her latest tune while on tour in the US with Waterparks.

"i’ve nvr dropped a love song before," she says. "started playing it while on tour with waterparks and the #freesillyputty movement started so we scrambled to get the song out asap. The energy it brings to the live show is so fun. I can’t wait for ppl to be able to hear the recorded version."

Check it out below.