Watch

Directed by phem and Logan Rice, the clip also features recent collaborator Tyler Posey on bass.

Published: 7:42 pm, July 01, 2021

phem has debuted a brand new video for 'congratulations', the latest release from her recent deluxe version of EP ‘how u stop hating urself pt.1.5’.

Directed by phem and Logan Rice, the clip also features recent collaborator Tyler Posey on bass, as well as JUTES, who plays a "misbehaving" partner.

phem explains: “I just like making videos with my friends … the concept came to me super easily right after I wrote the song…. someone should definitely do this in real life, it would be hilarious - thank me later”

You can check out the video for 'congratulations' below.