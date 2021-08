Watch

Following up on the release of a deluxe version of her EP, ‘how u stop hating urself pt.1.5’, the track comes alongside a self-directed video.

Published: 9:53 am, August 24, 2021

phem has shared a brand new single, 'flowers'.

“Humans have voids," she explains, "and you need things to fill voids… so we kill flowers, and give them to ppl we love.”



You can check out the video for 'flowers' below.