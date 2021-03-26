phem has released her new deluxe EP, featuring two new songs

Listen

Give 'Congratulations' and 'American Beauty' a listen.

phem has released her new deluxe EP.

‘how u stop hating urself pt.1.5’ features recent drops 'Self Control', 'STFU', and iann dior collab ‘honest’, along with new 'uns 'Congratulations' and 'American Beauty'.

“I wanted to close out the 'how u stop hating urself' era with a sneak peek of what's to come," she explains. "Lots of pain but also so much growth. I’m thankful to have the phemily to share it with.”

Of ‘Congratulations’, she adds: “I wrote this at a time where I felt like I wanted to completely give up on trying to make the relationship I was in work anymore. I was over fighting.. it was kind of like saying ‘good job, I’m done now, you’ve said too much, u win, I don't wanna do this anymore.”

And of ‘American Beauty’: “If you know me you know my favorite movie is American Beauty... I also feel like the underlying themes are very similar to how we operate as a society. Sweep things under the rug. Sit there, shut up and look pretty…”

