Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deaf Havana, The Faim, Mothica, Viagra Boys, Travie McCoy and more.
Order a copy
August 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Petrol Girls have announced a new UK & European headline tour

The tour includes a night at The Garage in London.
Published: 3:06 pm, July 22, 2022
Petrol Girls have announced a new UK & European headline tour

Petrol Girls have announced a new UK & European headline tour.

The band will be performing in support of their just-released new album 'Baby', following their sets at 2000trees and BST Hyde Park with Pearl Jam this summer.

Catch them live at the following:

SEPTEMBER
30 Strange Brew Bristol (UK)

OCTOBER
02 The Moon Cardiff (UK)
04 Bodega Nottingham (UK)
05 The Waterfront Norwich (UK)
06 The Garage London (UK)
07 Deaf Institute Manchester (UK)
08 Broadcast Glasgow (UK)
09 Key Club Leeds (UK)

NOVEMBER
03 Strom München (DE)
05 Petit Bain Paris (FR)
06 Melkweg Amsterdam (NL)
08 Trix Bar Antwerp (BE)
09 Gebäude 9 Köln (DE)
10 Hole 44 Berlin (DE)
11 Logo Hamburg (DE)
12 Gleis 22 Münster (DE)
14 Underdogs Prag (CZ)
15 Arena Wien (AT)

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lauran Hibberd has shared a new cut from her upcoming debut album
You Me At Six have released an early teaser single from their next album - check out 'Deep Cuts'
Muse have released their new single, ‘Kill Or Be Killed’
The Amazons have shared their new single, ‘How Will I Know?’
Track by Track: Yours Truly - is this what i look like? EP
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing