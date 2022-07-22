On the road

The tour includes a night at The Garage in London.

Published: 3:06 pm, July 22, 2022

Petrol Girls have announced a new UK & European headline tour.

The band will be performing in support of their just-released new album 'Baby', following their sets at 2000trees and BST Hyde Park with Pearl Jam this summer.

Catch them live at the following:



SEPTEMBER

30 Strange Brew Bristol (UK)



OCTOBER

02 The Moon Cardiff (UK)

04 Bodega Nottingham (UK)

05 The Waterfront Norwich (UK)

06 The Garage London (UK)

07 Deaf Institute Manchester (UK)

08 Broadcast Glasgow (UK)

09 Key Club Leeds (UK)



NOVEMBER

03 Strom München (DE)

05 Petit Bain Paris (FR)

06 Melkweg Amsterdam (NL)

08 Trix Bar Antwerp (BE)

09 Gebäude 9 Köln (DE)

10 Hole 44 Berlin (DE)

11 Logo Hamburg (DE)

12 Gleis 22 Münster (DE)

14 Underdogs Prag (CZ)

15 Arena Wien (AT)