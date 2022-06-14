Petrol Girls have shared their new track 'Preachers', from their upcoming album

Petrol Girls have shared a new track from their upcoming album.
'Preachers' is the latest cut from their third album 'Baby', set to be released on 24th June via Hassle Records. It's already been preceded by teaser track ‘Baby, I Had An Abortion’, ‘Fight For Our Lives’ and 'Clowns'.
Vocalist Ren Aldridge explains: “Lyrically, ‘Preachers’ is my way of kicking back at this preachy, saintly, holier-than-thou vibe you get sometimes in radical left communities. I get very frustrated by the lack of nuance sometimes, and the way people seem so much more interested in punishing individuals than building resilient communities of care. And I hate the way that women and marginalised genders are held to such a way higher standard than cis-men."I’m absolutely not saying that we shouldn’t criticise each other or that we should let things like sexual violence slide. But I think we have a lot of questions to ask ourselves collectively in terms of how we deal with harm, conflict, and abuse, and differentiate between them. I’ve been learning so much about transformative justice, which is where abolitionist politics and activism against gender based violence really come together, and was very inspired by Adrienne Maree Brown’s book ‘We Will Not Cancel Us.’