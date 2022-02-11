Listen

It sees the group raising money for Abortion Without Borders.

Published: 3:15 pm, February 11, 2022

Petrol Girls have launched their new single, 'Baby, I Had An Abortion'.

Inspired by vocalist Ren Aldridge's own experiences, the track highlights the need for access to abortions, and sees the band raising money for Abortion Without Borders.

"[It's] a party-banger about having an abortion and not being sorry about it," Ren explains. "This song is a response to my experience of having had an abortion in 2018 and my encounters with pro-lifers since then. I’m totally happy to speak openly about my abortion and feel very privileged to have accessed it easily and for free on the NHS in the UK. This should be the case everywhere but abortion is illegal, expensive and / or hard to access in many places around the world. I found out I was pregnant the morning after the eighth amendment was repealed in Ireland, so felt very aware of how lucky I was to be in a country where I could do it easily.

"When I moved to Austria I was shocked to find out that it costs around €500 to have an abortion even if you have health insurance. That’s almost two months rent for me! One morning, my partner and I encountered pro-lifers marching in front of the abortion clinic on the main street. I saw red, and before I knew it was circling them screaming “I HAD AN ABORTION AND I’M NOT SORRY!” to the amusement of onlooking shoppers. I joined local counter protests and continued shouting “I had an abortion, and I’m not sorry” in German. But I started thinking about this interaction and how limited it was, even if it was cathartic. I didn’t want to dignify them with a serious reaction - I wanted to ridicule them. I’ve not seen much of the pro-lifers since the pandemic but I’m thinking about dance routines and street theatre to go along with the pro-abortion flyers we handed out to passers by.

"The idea for the song came directly from these experiences, and is first and foremost intended for upsetting pro-lifers on demonstrations. The ‘Shame Shame Shame’ lyric is totally a Game of Thrones reference, and the whole idea is intended to ridicule pro-lifers’ attempts to shame us for exercising our bodily autonomy. I wanted the song to have party vibes because I feel like abortion, whilst it obviously can be traumatic and upsetting, can also be totally fine and something to celebrate. I wanted to put something joyful about abortion out into the world."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour next month:



MARCH

14 Le Pub Newport

15 The Junction Plymouth

16 Redrum Stafford

17 1 in 12 Club Bradford

18 Green Door Store Brighton

19 The 100 Club London Punks Against Sweatshops