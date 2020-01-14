Watch

They hit the road in support of their latest album, 'Cut & Stitch'.

Published: 3:28 pm, January 14, 2020

Petrol Girls are celebrating the start of their UK tour with a new video for 'Monstrous'.

The clip arrives ahead of the band's show in Newport tonight (Tuesday, 14th January), with the group going on to play Brighton, London, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Limerick, before heading into Europe, then North America.

Vocalist Ren Aldridge explains that the song “is about feeling mined and drained and too much and not enough and, ultimately, monstrous. It’s also about how I sometimes feel on stage or on social media. Sometimes I find fronting a feminist band too much pressure from too many different directions.”

Check it out below.