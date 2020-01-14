Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Petrol Girls are celebrating the start of their UK tour with a new video for 'Monstrous'

They hit the road in support of their latest album, 'Cut & Stitch'.
Published: 3:28 pm, January 14, 2020
Petrol Girls are celebrating the start of their UK tour with a new video for 'Monstrous'

Petrol Girls are celebrating the start of their UK tour with a new video for 'Monstrous'.

The clip arrives ahead of the band's show in Newport tonight (Tuesday, 14th January), with the group going on to play Brighton, London, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Limerick, before heading into Europe, then North America.

Vocalist Ren Aldridge explains that the song “is about feeling mined and drained and too much and not enough and, ultimately, monstrous. It’s also about how I sometimes feel on stage or on social media. Sometimes I find fronting a feminist band too much pressure from too many different directions.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Yungblud is going to play an intimate show for BRITs Week Together With O2 For War Child
Twin Atlantic head to Ireland for their new 'Barcelona' video
Orchards' debut album 'Lovecore' is coming this March, followed by a new headline tour
The Guru Guru are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Origamiwise'
Cable Ties have announced their second album, and a UK tour
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing