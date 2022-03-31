Incoming

They've confirmed the news with another cut from the release, 'Clowns'.

Published: 10:16 am, March 31, 2022 Photos: Martyna Bannister.

Petrol Girls have announced their third album, 'Baby'.

The full-length will be released on 24th June via Hassle Records, preceded by recent singles ‘Baby, I Had An Abortion’ and ‘Fight For Our Lives’ and new drop 'Clowns'.

Vocalist Ren Aldridge explains: "'Clowns' really showcases the vibe and musical direction of a lot of the record. It’s playful, a bit unhinged and built on a repetitive riff. It was so much fun to write together."

It was in part inspired by ‘Stuck in the Middle With You’ by Stealers Wheel: "I was like, wait a minute, I can actually just rewrite these lyrics and make them fit this with a political twist on it. It started off as a joke, but I do actually think there’s political weight to what I'm trying to say there."

Check out the new track below; the record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Scraps

2. Preachers

3. Feed My Fire

4. Baby, I Had An Abortion

5. Clowns

6. Unsettle

7. Fight For Our Lives (ft. Janey Starling)

8. Violent By Design

9. One Or The Other

10. Sick & Tired

11. Bones