Perry Farrell has a glitzy new box set coming

Published: 11:08 pm, July 27, 2020

Perry Farrell has a new box set coming.

'Perry Farrell - The Glitz; The Glamour' is billed as a "35-year retrospective of his life, music and art", featuring a whopping 68 tracks in a limited edition and numbered vinyl and collectable boxset.

It notably features Perry Farrell’s First Band, Psi Com, 2001 project 'Song Yet To Be Sung', Satellite Party’s Ultra Payloaded, his latest project 'Kind Heaven', plus Remix Acetates, Limited Edition Artifacts and a Book of Photographic Memoirs.

It'll be available from 6th November. Visit perryfarrell.com for more information.