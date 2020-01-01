Subscribe to Upset
Peeping Drexels have shared their new single, 'SKuNK'

They describe it as "a euphoric celebration of simplicity".
Published: 11:36 am, March 03, 2022
Peeping Drexels have dropped their new single, 'SKuNK'.

Out now via Brace Yourself Records, it follows on from London group's 2021 EP 'Bad Time', and arrives ahead of their tour that kicks off this evening (Thursday, 3rd March) at SneakFest 3 in Bermondsey.

The band say of the track: "A euphoric celebration of simplicity, the track is an ode to the vibe of chaotic old school block parties and hard Miami bass, with a lurking undertone of darkness beneath the surface."

Check it out below, and catch Peeping Drexels live at the following:

MARCH
03 SneakFest 3 - Venue MOT, Bermondsey
10 The Washington, Sheffield
11 Bootleg Social, Blackpool
12 The Jacaranda, Liverpool
16 The Exchange, Bristol
17 The Loft, Portsmouth

APRIL
07 The Night Owl. Birmingham

