Peeping Drexels have shared their new single, 'SKuNK'

Published: 11:36 am, March 03, 2022

Peeping Drexels have dropped their new single, 'SKuNK'.

Out now via Brace Yourself Records, it follows on from London group's 2021 EP 'Bad Time', and arrives ahead of their tour that kicks off this evening (Thursday, 3rd March) at SneakFest 3 in Bermondsey.

The band say of the track: "A euphoric celebration of simplicity, the track is an ode to the vibe of chaotic old school block parties and hard Miami bass, with a lurking undertone of darkness beneath the surface."

Check it out below, and catch Peeping Drexels live at the following:



MARCH

03 SneakFest 3 - Venue MOT, Bermondsey

10 The Washington, Sheffield

11 Bootleg Social, Blackpool

12 The Jacaranda, Liverpool

16 The Exchange, Bristol

17 The Loft, Portsmouth



APRIL

07 The Night Owl. Birmingham