Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Pearl Jam's new album 'Gigaton' is released this March

Their eleventh studio album will be released on 27th March.
Published: 6:26 pm, January 13, 2020
Pearl Jam's new album 'Gigaton' is released this March

Pearl Jam have announced their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, 'Gigaton', will be released on 27th March 2020.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, it'll be their first studio release since 2013's GRAMMY winning 'Lightning Bolt'. A first single, 'Dance of the Clairvoyants', will be released in the coming weeks.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Pearl Jam will hit the UK this July, when they play BST Hyde Park on 10th July.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The shortlists for the Brit Awards 2020 are out, and Bring Me The Horizon are up for Best Group
Tickets for Slipknot's UK Knotfest all-dayer go on general sale later this week
Counterfeit. have dropped a video for their new single, 'The New Insane'
Code Orange have announced their new album 'Underneath', and unleashed its title-track
Bring Me The Horizon have released a new t-shirt to raise money for the Australian Bushfire crisis
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing