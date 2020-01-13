Pearl Jam's new album 'Gigaton' is released this March

Coming soon

Their eleventh studio album will be released on 27th March.

Published: 6:26 pm, January 13, 2020

Pearl Jam have announced their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, 'Gigaton', will be released on 27th March 2020.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, it'll be their first studio release since 2013's GRAMMY winning 'Lightning Bolt'. A first single, 'Dance of the Clairvoyants', will be released in the coming weeks.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Pearl Jam will hit the UK this July, when they play BST Hyde Park on 10th July.