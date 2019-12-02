Pearl Jam are going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park.
The London festival set - which will take place on 10th July - is part of a wider thirteen-date European tour with special guests Pixies, IDLES and White Reaper.
The details are:
JUNE
23 FRANKFURT, GERMANY, Festhalle (w/ IDLES)
25 BERLIN, GERMANY, Waldbuhne (w/ IDLES)
27 STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Lollapalooza Festival Stockholm
29 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, Royal Arena (w/ IDLES)
JULY
02 WERCHTER, BELGIUM, Rock Werchter Festival
05 IMOLA, ITALY, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (w/ Pixies)
07 VIENNA, AUSTRALIA, Wiener Stadhalle (w/ White Reaper)
10 LONDON, UK, American Express presents BST Hyde Park (w/ Pixies + White Reaper)
13 KRAKOW, POLAND, Tauron Arena (w/ White Reaper)
15 BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, Budapest Arena (w/ White Reaper)
17 ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Hallenstadion (w/ White Reaper)
19 PARIS, FRANCE, Lollapalooza Festival Paris
22 AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND, Ziggo Dome (w/ White Reaper)