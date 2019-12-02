Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Pearl Jam are going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park

It's part of a load of European shows booked for summer.
Published: 3:44 pm, December 02, 2019
Pearl Jam are going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park

Pearl Jam are going to headline a day of BST Hyde Park.

The London festival set - which will take place on 10th July - is part of a wider thirteen-date European tour with special guests Pixies, IDLES and White Reaper.

The details are:

JUNE
23 FRANKFURT, GERMANY, Festhalle (w/ IDLES)
25 BERLIN, GERMANY, Waldbuhne (w/ IDLES)
27 STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Lollapalooza Festival Stockholm
29 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, Royal Arena (w/ IDLES)

JULY
02 WERCHTER, BELGIUM, Rock Werchter Festival
05 IMOLA, ITALY, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (w/ Pixies)
07 VIENNA, AUSTRALIA, Wiener Stadhalle (w/ White Reaper)
10 LONDON, UK, American Express presents BST Hyde Park (w/ Pixies + White Reaper)
13 KRAKOW, POLAND, Tauron Arena (w/ White Reaper)
15 BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, Budapest Arena (w/ White Reaper)
17 ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Hallenstadion (w/ White Reaper)
19 PARIS, FRANCE, Lollapalooza Festival Paris
22 AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND, Ziggo Dome (w/ White Reaper)

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring
Charly Bliss: "It's been a really crazy year, I’m so proud"
Against the Current and GucciHighWaters were a smash success at London's Islington Assembly Hall
The Faim and Hot Milk took on London's Electric Ballroom, and this is what it looked like
Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing