Watch

Published: 11:09 am, October 27, 2021
Peaness have revealed the video for their latest single ‘What’s The Use?’

Indie-pop trio Peaness have dropped the video for their new single ‘What’s The Use?’.

It’s the first track to be taken from their forthcoming debut album, scheduled for a 2022 release, with further details to follow soon.

With the original intention of putting ‘What’s The Use?’ out in the summer of 2020, in March of last year bass player and vocalist Jess created a compilation video of phone footage from previous tours. That went up to be a much more poignant piece, given the year that followed.

The band say: “Did you feel like screaming into a pillow at all these past 18 months? Same!”

Peaness will play their biggest ever London headline show at Oslo on 18th November 2021.

You can check out the video for ‘What’s The Use?’ below.

