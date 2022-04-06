Peaness have dropped a video for their new album teaser, 'irl'

Watch

Published: 2:56 pm, April 06, 2022

Peaness have dropped a video for their new single, ‘irl’.

The track is the latest to come from their debut album ‘World Full Of Worry’, which is set for release on 6th May via the band’s own Totally Snick Records.

They explain: “For those born pre 1990, irl is an online chat acronym for ‘in real life’—’irl’ is about your online persona not aligning with what’s actually happening in your day-to-day life. It describes that craving for digital validation and the support of an echo chamber you’ve created for yourself, because that’s easier than talking to a professional about the state of your mental health, right? NOTE: There’s no shame in seeking professional help. All three of us do.”

