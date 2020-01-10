Subscribe to Upset
Peaness have shared a new video for 'Kaizen', a song about wanting change for good

The clip precedes a bunch of January-February tour dates.
Published: 2:49 pm, January 10, 2020
Peaness have shared a new video for 'Kaizen'.

Singer-bassist Jess Branney says of the song: “The ideas for Kaizen came from a combination of feeling confused and scared about the future of the planet (because let’s be honest, it’s not great) and our love for Japanese culture.

“It’s a song to remind myself that with every act of kindness and every crime, we affect the future, and that those choices go on to shape others, and our beautiful planet, long after we're gone. The word ‘Kaizen’ is a Japanese word that literally translates to ‘change for the good’, and that’s what we're hoping for.”

The clip precedes a bunch of January-February tour dates, as well as a set at Ritual Union Festival, and their biggest ever London headline show, which will take place at The Lexington on 5th May.

Check out 'Kaizen' below.

