Peaness have confirmed their debut album with the release of new single, 'How I'm Feeling'

Coming soon

The full-length is out this spring, accompanied by a UK tour.

Published: 10:31 am, January 20, 2022 Photos: Derek Bremner.

Peaness have announced their debut album.

'World Full of Worry' is set for release via their own Totally Snick Records on 6th May, preceded by new single 'How I'm Feeling'.

"In an unfulfilling job? Need a shake up with something in your life or you’ll go mad? Well, that’s ‘How I’m Feeling’ and it can’t be ignored anymore!" The band say of the track. "Amongst self loathing and melancholy there are sparks of determination and a belief that you deserve more. I hope it works out."

The record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Take A Trip

2. Kaizen

3. How I’m Feeling

4. Girl Just Relax Girl

5. irl

6. Doing Fine

7. Worry

8. Left To Fall Behind

9. What’s The Use?

10. Hurts ‘till It Doesn’t

11. Sad Song