Peaness have confirmed their debut album with the release of new single, 'How I'm Feeling'

Peaness have announced their debut album.
'World Full of Worry' is set for release via their own Totally Snick Records on 6th May, preceded by new single 'How I'm Feeling'.
"In an unfulfilling job? Need a shake up with something in your life or you’ll go mad? Well, that’s ‘How I’m Feeling’ and it can’t be ignored anymore!" The band say of the track. "Amongst self loathing and melancholy there are sparks of determination and a belief that you deserve more. I hope it works out."
The record's full tracklisting reads:
1. Take A Trip
2. Kaizen
3. How I’m Feeling
4. Girl Just Relax Girl
5. irl
6. Doing Fine
7. Worry
8. Left To Fall Behind
9. What’s The Use?
10. Hurts ‘till It Doesn’t
11. Sad Song
Peaness also have a load of tour dates coming up, including:
APRIL
21 Cambridge - Sound and Vision Fest
30 Leeds - Gold Sounds Fest
MAY
01 Sheffield - Get Together Fest (Sheffield Uni SU)
11 Liverpool - Jimmy's
17 London - Rough Trade East
18 Bristol - Rough Trade Bristol
20 Glasgow - Glad Cafe
21 Edinburgh - The Great Eastern Fest
24 Birmingham - The Hare and Hounds
25 Norwich - Voodoo Daddy's
26 Oxford - Bullingdon
27 Southampton - Heartbreakers
JUNE
03 Hay-On-Wye - How The Light Gets In Fest
04 Cardiff - Clwb Ifor Bach
OCTOBER
27 London - The Dome
28 Manchester - Gorilla