Parkway Drive have confirmed a new headline tour of Europe and the UK

On the road

Support will come from While She Sleeps.

Published: 4:56 pm, November 10, 2021

Parkway Drive have announced a new tour of Europe and the UK.

The band will hit the road throughout September and October 2022 for a huge run that includes a night at London's Alexandra Palace, with support from While She Sleeps.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 12th November. The details are:



SEPTEMBER

09 Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (DE)

10 Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)

12 Brussels, Forest National (BE)

13 Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)

14 Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)

16 Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH)

17 Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)

18 Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)

20 Berlin, Velodrom (DE)

21 Hamburg, Barclays Arena (DE)

23 Amsterdam, AFAS Live (NL)

24 Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)

25 Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)

27 Paris, Zenith (FR)

30 London, Alexandra Palace (UK)



OCTOBER

01 Manchester, AO Arena (UK)

02 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (UK)

03 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (UK)