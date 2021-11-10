Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Wage War, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Tom Morello and more.
Order a copy
November 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Parkway Drive have confirmed a new headline tour of Europe and the UK

Support will come from While She Sleeps.
Published: 4:56 pm, November 10, 2021
Parkway Drive have confirmed a new headline tour of Europe and the UK

Parkway Drive have announced a new tour of Europe and the UK.

The band will hit the road throughout September and October 2022 for a huge run that includes a night at London's Alexandra Palace, with support from While She Sleeps.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 12th November. The details are:

SEPTEMBER
09 Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (DE)
10 Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)
12 Brussels, Forest National (BE)
13 Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)
14 Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)
16 Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH)
17 Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)
18 Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)
20 Berlin, Velodrom (DE)
21 Hamburg, Barclays Arena (DE)
23 Amsterdam, AFAS Live (NL)
24 Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)
25 Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)
27 Paris, Zenith (FR)
30 London, Alexandra Palace (UK)

OCTOBER
01 Manchester, AO Arena (UK)
02 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (UK)
03 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (UK)

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Northlane have announced their new album, 'Obsidian'
Laura-Mary Carter has dropped a brand new track, 'Ceremony'
Drug Church have announced a new album, and shared two new songs - 'Million Miles of Fun' and 'Detective Lieutenant'
Nova Twins have shared their new video for latest single 'Antagonist'
Rolo Tomassi have announced their new album, 'Where Myth Becomes Memory'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing