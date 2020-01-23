Coming soon

It accompanies their upcoming documentary.

Published: 8:21 pm, January 23, 2020

Parkway Drive have announced a new soundtrack album, 'Viva The Underdogs'.

The accompaniment to the band’s documentary film by the same name, due 27th March, it features live tracks from their 2019 set at German Wacken Open Air, plus three new studio tracks recorded in German.

“This was hands down one of the most unique projects we’ve undertaken,” says vocalist Winston McCall on recording 'Die Leere' (The Void), one of the new songs.

“The idea of taking our songs and interpreting them through another language was a massive challenge, but considering the amount of time, love and support that has been shown to us over the years we wanted to commit to doing the project with full integrity.

"The result is every effort being made to translate the meaning, spirit, and conviction of these songs in a language that is not our own. We hope the result helps to strengthen the connection this music creates.

"We offer you these songs out of respect and our heartfelt thanks for all the times you have sung them with us in their original forms. We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoyed the process of creating them.”