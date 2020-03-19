Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Joining them on the tour will be special guests Hatebreed and Crystal Lake.
Published: 10:38 am, March 19, 2020
Parkway Drive have rescheduled their European tour for the end of the year

Parkway Drive have announced some rescheduled tour dates for the end of the year.

The band - who release their 'Viva The Underdogs’ Soundtrack on 27th March via Epitaph - have moved their spring European tour to November and December, including their London show at The SSE Arena Wembley.

The details are:

NOVEMBER
13th München, Olympiahalle (DE)
15th Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)
17th Leipzig, Arena (DE)
19th London, The SSE Arena Wembley (UK)
20th Brussels, Forest National (BE)
25th Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)
27th Paris, Zenith (FR)
29th Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)

DECEMBER
1st Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH)
3rd Hamburg, Sporthalle (DE)
5th Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)

