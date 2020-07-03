Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Parkway Drive have rescheduled their European tour to 2021

The tour includes a stop at London's The SSE Arena Wembley.
Published: 12:33 pm, July 03, 2020
Parkway Drive have rescheduled their European tour to 2021

Parkway Drive have rescheduled their European tour to 2021.

The dates were originally planned for this spring, then November, but now due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, they've been pushed back a second time to March and April of next year.

Joining them on tour will be special guests Hatebreed and Crystal Lake. All original tickets honoured for the rescheduled dates.

The details are:

MARCH
30 Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)

APRIL
1 Leipzig, Messe (DE)
3 Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)
5 Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)
6 Brussels, Forest National (BE)
7 Paris, Zenith (FR)
9 Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)
10 Hamburg, Sporthalle (DE)
11 Berlin, Velodrom (DE)
12 Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)
14 Zürich, Halle 622 (CH)
15 München, Olympiahalle (DE)
18 London, The SSE Arena Wembley (UK)

Everything going on in rock, right now.
A new socially-distanced live music arena is going to hold events in Newcastle this summer
100 gecs have announced a new remix album featuring Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX and more
Fans and musicians are being asked to nominate albums for The Scottish Album of the Year Award
The Wytches have shared a new video for their comeback track ‘Cowboy’
Dream Wife are heading out on a virtual instore tour
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing