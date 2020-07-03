On tour

The tour includes a stop at London's The SSE Arena Wembley.

Published: 12:33 pm, July 03, 2020

Parkway Drive have rescheduled their European tour to 2021.

The dates were originally planned for this spring, then November, but now due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, they've been pushed back a second time to March and April of next year.

Joining them on tour will be special guests Hatebreed and Crystal Lake. All original tickets honoured for the rescheduled dates.

The details are:



MARCH

30 Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)



APRIL

1 Leipzig, Messe (DE)

3 Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)

5 Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)

6 Brussels, Forest National (BE)

7 Paris, Zenith (FR)

9 Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)

10 Hamburg, Sporthalle (DE)

11 Berlin, Velodrom (DE)

12 Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)

14 Zürich, Halle 622 (CH)

15 München, Olympiahalle (DE)

18 London, The SSE Arena Wembley (UK)