Parkway Drive have started a gofundme to aid the devastation caused by fires in Australia

All funds raised will be split between WIRES and Red Cross Australia.
Published: 1:19 pm, January 09, 2020
Parkway Drive have started a gofundme page to aid the devastation caused by fires in Australia.

The Aussies explain: "We have started with a pledge of $50,000 AUD and encourage our fans and metal fans alike to donate what they can, however large or small of an amount, it will all help!"

The band have currently reached $63,000. All funds raised will be split between WIRES and Red Cross Australia.

"Thank you immensely for supporting these causes in these extreme circumstances," they add.

Click here for more information on the Parkway Drive Bushire Relief fund.

