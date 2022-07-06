Coming soon

Published: 2:16 pm, July 06, 2022

Parkway Drive have announced their new album, 'Darker Still'.

The record is set for release on 9th September via Epitaph Records, and will be followed by their UK tour kicking off later that month at London's Ally Pally. They've also shared a video for 'The Greatest Fear'.

"The greatest fear, the one we all share; this song is about the unifying force we all must face — death," says Winston McCall. "The goal was to create a song that saw death not as something that separates, but something that connects us all on our paths. Musically, we wanted to create a song that did this concept justice. It's heavy, it's epic and when it stomps it leaves an impact."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



Ground Zero

Like Napalm

Glitch

The Greatest Fear

Darker Still

Imperial Heretic

If a God Can Bleed

Soul Bleach

Stranger

Land of the Lost

From the Heart of the Darkness