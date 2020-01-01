Paramore's Hayley Williams is gearing up to release some solo tunes

News

Look out, 2020.

Published: 11:16 am, January 03, 2020

Paramore's Hayley Williams has revealed that she's going to release solo material this year.

Announcing the news on her birthday, she explains that "30 was a very important year. 31 will be too," saying that "with the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I'm going to call my own. It's a really special project and you'll get a taste of it in January."

Thre's also a new Instagram account, @petalsforarmor, which has both been followed by Paramore and friends from Hayley's hair product company, Good Dye Young, and sharing update photos and videos.

Check out all the goings-on below.