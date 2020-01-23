Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Paramore's Hayley Williams has debuted her new solo track, 'Simmer'

Check out the video ahead of the release of new album 'Petals For Armor' this May.
Published: 10:06 am, January 23, 2020
Hayley Williams has dropped the first taster of her brand new solo material, 'Simmer'.

Written alongside her Paramore bandmate Taylor York and touring bassist Joey Howard, the former also took on production duties for the song, which debuted last night as Annie Mac's Hottest Record In The World on BBC Radio 1.

It's taken from her forthcoming debut album 'Petals For Armor', which is out on 8th May.

"Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR," Williams explains. "I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation. I’m in a band with my favorite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more. I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record."

