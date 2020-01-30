Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Paramore's Hayley Williams has debuted her new solo track, 'Leave It Alone'

OMG.
Published: 5:08 pm, January 30, 2020
Hayley Williams has dropped a new taster from her upcoming solo album.

'Leave It Alone' follows on from her first cut 'Simmer', with both appearing on her forthcoming debut album 'Petals For Armor', which is out on 8th May.

The track was once again created with the help of her Paramore bandmate Taylor York, and touring bassist Joey Howard.

"Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR," Williams has previously explains. "I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation. I’m in a band with my favorite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more. I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record."

Check out 'Leave It Alone' below.

