Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Witch Fever, Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift and more.
Order a copy
November 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Paramore have announced a new UK and Ireland tour

The run includes a night at London's O2 Arena.
Published: 4:08 pm, October 21, 2022
Paramore have announced a new UK and Ireland tour

Paramore have announced a new UK and Ireland tour.

The dates - on which they'll be supported by Bloc Party - are in support of their upcoming sixth album 'This is Why', due next year.

Kicking off in Dublin in April, the band will make stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham for their first UK tour in over four years.

The details are:

APRIL
13 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
15 Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena
17 Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro
18 Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena
20 London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
22 Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Sleeping With Sirens: "We all needed to go home and just figure out who the hell we are"
Boston Manor: "We've always been the black sheep - too emo for the pop-punk kids, too pop-punk for the emo kids"
Brutus: "We have to keep on questioning ourselves and not get lazy"
The new issue of Upset, featuring Witch Fever, is out now
The Wonder Years: "We are trying to stretch narrative. We are trying to tell stories"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing