The run includes a night at London's O2 Arena.

Published: 4:08 pm, October 21, 2022

Paramore have announced a new UK and Ireland tour.

The dates - on which they'll be supported by Bloc Party - are in support of their upcoming sixth album 'This is Why', due next year.

Kicking off in Dublin in April, the band will make stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham for their first UK tour in over four years.

APRIL

13 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

15 Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

17 Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

18 Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

20 London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

22 Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena