Paramore have announced a new UK and Ireland tour.
The dates - on which they'll be supported by Bloc Party - are in support of their upcoming sixth album 'This is Why', due next year.
Kicking off in Dublin in April, the band will make stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham for their first UK tour in over four years.
The details are:
APRIL
13 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
15 Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena
17 Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro
18 Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena
20 London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
22 Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena