Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Slipknot, L.S. Dunes, Magnolia Park and more.
Order a copy
December 2022 / January 2023
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Paramore debut new single 'The News': "Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

It's the second single from next year's album 'This Is Why'
Published: 10:28 am, December 09, 2022
Paramore debut new single 'The News': "Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

Paramore have shared the second taster of their forthcoming album ‘This Is Why’, new single ‘The News’.

Following on from the album’s lead single and title track, Hayley Williams explains: “The News is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start. It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio. Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

The single arrives alongside a video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi, filmed in the band’s hometown of Nashville.It's a powerful visual representation of the themes explored in the song, capturing the overwhelming nature of the constant stream of news that bombards us on a daily basis.

Paramore’s new album ‘This Is Why’ is set to arrive on 10th February 2023 via Atlantic Records.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Jamie Lenman: Love is all you need
Foals, You Me At Six, Billie Eilish, Chase Atlantic and more are playing Reading & Leeds 2023
Deaf Havana have announced a new UK tour for next year
Spiritbox have announced a new UK and Ireland run for 2023
Casey continue their return with new track 'Great Grief' - listen
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing