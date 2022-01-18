Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon and more have just been announced for a festival

Festivals

When We Were Young Fest takes place in Las Vegas this October.

Published: 6:41 pm, January 18, 2022

Paramore have announced their first show of 2022.

The trio will headline When We Were Young Fest at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, October 22nd alongside My Chemical Romance, with a bill that also includes Avril Lavigne, Bring Me The Horizon, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Wolf Alice, AFI, The Used, Dashboard Confessional, PVRIS and loads, loads more.

Tickets go on sale at 10am PT on Friday, 21st January. You can check out the full line-up below.