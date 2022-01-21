Subscribe to Upset
February 2022
"Stand Up is meant to inspire that whisper, that small voice inside that you are worth standing for. Step into empowerment and shake the world with your voice."
Published: 1:46 pm, January 21, 2022
Papa Roach have kicked off the new year with a brand new single, ‘Stand Up’.

“It’s inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world and the feeling of wanting to give up when you’re backed against the wall," explains Jacoby Shaddix. "It’s for the ones that have been oppressed for so long that a sense of hopelessness is all they have.”

“Stand Up is meant to inspire that whisper, that small voice inside that you are worth standing for. Step into empowerment and shake the world with your voice.”

Produced by Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Maroon 5), it follows up on previously released singles 'Dying To Believe', 'Kill The Noise' and 'Swerve'.

You can check out 'Stand Up' below.

