Papa Roach are hosting a ticketed live stream event later this month

It's called INFEST IN-Studio.

Published: 9:19 pm, June 12, 2020

Papa Roach are hosting a live stream event later this month.

The band will host "INFEST IN-Studio" - a special virtually-ticketed, live HD broadcast - on Saturday, 20th June from 2 pm PST.

“We couldn’t take not performing any longer,” says frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “Having performed the INFEST album in full as a surprise one time before [during the band’s sold-out 2015 gig at London’s Roundhouse on the album’s 15th Anniversary], we decided to open this infestation to every living-room in the world to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with us!“

“You’ll probably want to move your furniture around a little bit,” adds bassist Tobin Esperance, “we’ve all got to get some of that quarantine energy out of our system. We’ll also have our brother Jerry Horton back from his injury so watch out! ”

Tickets for INFEST IN-Concert start at $14.99 for the HD live-stream and are available here.